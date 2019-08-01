Syndicate responsible for CT CBD armed robberies - GP/OK CID
In the latest incident in Green Point on Wednesday, robbers stormed Uwe Koetter Jewellers at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village.
CAPE TOWN - The Green Point & Oranje-Kloof City Improvement District believed a syndicate was responsible for a series of armed robberies in the CBD in recent weeks.
Police were on the hunt for four suspects who made off with valuables.
Last month, gunmen stormed the Mount Nelson Hotel using a similar modus operandi.
The improvement district's Marc Truss: "We had seven armed robberies in the CBD in 10 days, three of them jewellery stores - Diamonds Works Convention Centre, Mount Nelson and now Uwe Koetter. In addition to that, its the mobile cell shops. It's definitely a syndicate."
