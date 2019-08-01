View all in Latest
Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD

On Thursday afternoon, vendors clashed with the police during a raid to seized counterfeit goods.

The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Street vendors in the Johannesburg CBD have accused the police of terrorising them.

On Thursday afternoon, vendors clashed with the police during a raid to seized counterfeit goods.

An armoured vehicle was pelted with stones and rubbish bins were overturned.

The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg.

Offices arrived in their numbers to seize counterfeit goods but were met with a hostile response.

Vendors were seen throwing stones at the police who retaliated by firing rubber bullets.

One street vendor claimed live ammunition was used but there was no independent confirmation of this.

“Immediately when they arrived, [they] started throwing grenades and used live ammunition. That’s when the commotion happened.”

A man was injured in the stomach.

The police did not respond by the time of publication.

