Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD
On Thursday afternoon, vendors clashed with the police during a raid to seized counterfeit goods.
JOHANNESBURG - Street vendors in the Johannesburg CBD have accused the police of terrorising them.
On Thursday afternoon, vendors clashed with the police during a raid to seized counterfeit goods.
An armoured vehicle was pelted with stones and rubbish bins were overturned.
The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg.
Offices arrived in their numbers to seize counterfeit goods but were met with a hostile response.
Vendors were seen throwing stones at the police who retaliated by firing rubber bullets.
One street vendor claimed live ammunition was used but there was no independent confirmation of this.
“Immediately when they arrived, [they] started throwing grenades and used live ammunition. That’s when the commotion happened.”
A man was injured in the stomach.
The police did not respond by the time of publication.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 1, 2019
Riots in the Joburg CBD. Foreign Nationals attacking police officials. Jeppe Str is closed off at Troye, Delvers & Von Wielligh. @JoburgMPD deployed. Traffic is congested in the InnerCity due to vehicles being diverted. Avoid #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/0aaT5ViQCh
