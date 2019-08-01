Stellenbosch FC to announce home venue
Idas Valley Stadium was an ideal venue for the club, but due to their 1,800 spectator capacity, the club said it was not adequate to host PSL games as it did not meet the minimum 5,000 spectator requirement.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC would announce their home venue in the coming few weeks after their previous one did not meet the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stringent regulations.
A PSL delegation visited Stellenbosch recently and inspected the local stadium.
“We have engaged the Stellenbosch University for the usage of their two stadiums - Coetzenberg Stadium and Danie Craven Stadium. Here too, certain upgrades need to be done in order to comply with PSL regulations. We are awaiting feedback from the university as to what the next step in this regard is,” said club manager Garth le Roux.
“Additional aspects also need to be given attention before the stadium becomes compliant. These include, but not limited to, entry/exit points where electronic turnstiles are needed, erecting permanent fencing around the whole perimeter of the playing field, and improving the playing surface. We have met with the local sports board and municipality to discuss the upgrading of the facility. Hopefully, a solution can be found as we definitely still want to play games at the venue," he added.
