Springbok Women’s Sevens start a search for first rising star

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Women’s Sevens team and major team partner, Castle Free, have announced a new joint venture to find the next Imbokodo to join the national squad.

In what may be a first for women’s sport in South Africa, female athletes would be invited to participate in country-wide trials, with a selected few invited to join the team at their base in Stellenbosch.

A full-time national contract and the chance to play at the Cape Town Sevens would a real possibility. These trials would become part of a reality TV show.

The show aimed to unearth new rugby sevens talent with the potential to represent South Africa on the international scene.

“We want to expand the base of athletes who can play for our Springbok Women’s Sevens team, as they compete in tough international tournaments. This is an exciting way to highlight exposure for the team and hopefully attract the type of athletes we need to be winning events. It is a first for us and we are grateful that Castle Free and SuperSport for buying into the idea,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

The programme would kick off with specifically designed trials across the country where promising talent would be identified. These open days, where athletes would be put through a specifically designed test battery, would be held on weekends in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Durban.

Trials were scheduled for Cape Town on 10-11 August, Pretoria on 24-25 August and Bloemfontein on 31 August and Durban on 1 September.