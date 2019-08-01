Solidarity threatens court action if SOEs don't act against corrupt execs
On Wednesday, the union announced it had launched a process in terms of the Companies Act to investigate former Denel board members with a view to possible prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has threatened legal action against state-owned entities who fail to act against former executives who were involved in fraud and mismanagement.
On Wednesday, the union announced it had launched a process in terms of the Companies Act to investigate former Denel board members with a view to possible prosecution.
The cash-strapped arms manufacturer had recently been struggling to pay its employees their full salaries.
Whether at Denel, SAA, Eskom and many other state-owned entities, several high-powered executives were fingered as having enabled the rampant fraud and corruption, leaving the institutions in absolute tatters.
Several investigations to hold the former executives to account and recoup the money they have mismanaged have started but not many have been held to account.
Solidarity’s Anton van der Bijl said they were prepared to go to court to force SOEs to act against former executives involved in wrongdoing.
"It's time for the taxpayer to say enough is enough and we stand up for our rights in a legitimate way."
Denel responded yesterday, saying it would soon take legal action against its former executives to recover the money.
Other SOEs have also initiated investigations but many were asking when action would be taken.
More in Business
-
We must accept SA economy in serious crisis - Black Business Council
-
Woolworths sees profit down as much as 5% in 2019
-
Rand slides after US Fed dashes expectations of deeper rate cuts
-
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
-
Moyo to continue engaging with Old Mutual in fight to retain job
-
President to receive Jobs Summit report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.