Sharks changed one for Pumas clash
Coach Sean Everitt has kept the side together and again has made just one change, this time amongst the forwards where Phepsi Buthelezi would start at flank.
CAPE TOWN - The Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named his team to face the Pumas in Nelspruit in an important Currie Cup clash on Saturday.
Everitt has kept the side together and again has made just one change, this time amongst the forwards where Phepsi Buthelezi would start at flank with Jacques Vermeulen shifting to the bench.
“The team is in a super-excited mood and keen to get the campaign back on track after the break and following a good finish against Western Province two weeks ago,” said Everitt.
“It’s important that we keep the momentum going into the next round against the Pumas who we’re expecting to prove to be difficult opponents so we’re going to have to be on top of our game on Saturday to be able to get the result.”
Sharks:
15 Rhyno Smith,
14 Kobus van Wyk,
13 JP Pietersen,
12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain),
11 Lwazi Mvovo,
10 Curwin Bosch,
9 Cameron Wright,
8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain),
7 Phepsi Buthelezi,
6 Luke Stringer,
5 Hyron Andrews,
4 Ruben van Heerden,
3 Coenie Oosthuizen,
2 Kerron van Vuuren,
1 Juan Schoeman.
Replacements:
16 Craig Burden,
17 Mzamo Majola,
18 John-Hubert Meyer,
19 Gideon Koegelenberg,
20 Jacques Vermeulen,
21 Sanele Nohamba,
22 Marius Louw,
23 Aphelele Fassi.
