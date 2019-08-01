Sars: Suspensions part of new commissioner’s review process

Three senior executives face charges of misconduct and are undergoing a disciplinary process.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says the suspension of three senior executives is part of commissioner Edward Kieswetter's ongoing review of the revenue service's leadership.

The trio face charges of misconduct - and are undergoing a disciplinary process.

The chief officer of governance Hlengani Mathebula, chief officer of human capital Teboho Mokoena and Luther Lebelo, the group executive of employee relations, were placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, Sars confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by Kieswetter in response to the Nugent report on the tax administration and governance at Sars.

Kieswetter took over from acting commissioner Mark Kingon on 1 May 2019.