SAMA calls for medical aid benefits model be overhauled
Dr Norman Mabasa said because of that model, hospitals and specialists only wanted to attend to patients with limitless funds.
CENTURION - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) recommended that Section 59 inquiry investigating racial profiling should overhaul the benefits model of medical schemes in the country.
The association made representations at the inquiry in Centurion on Thursday.
Dr Norman Mabasa said because of that model, hospitals and specialists only wanted to attend to patients with limitless funds.
SAMA said it didn’t make sense that medical schemes wanted to investigate general practitioners for fraud when they only earned R6 billion annually compared to specialists who earned more than R20 billion.
Mabasa said specialists and hospitals colluded in their preference for patients who had unlimited benefits.
“The specialists have the privilege of seeing patients as many times as they want and claim for it.”
He said the panel must recommend an overhaul of the whole benefits system.
“…That benefit design be looked at as well because we now admit unnecessarily because outside the benefits are exhausted you can only be paid for fully if you are at the hospital.”
The independent practitioner’s association also made representations.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns
-
Ramaphosa's inaction against Gordhan doesn't mean he won't act, court told
-
One of Khayelitsha's quadruplets dies
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa court challenge of PP remedial action vs Gordhan
-
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill
-
Lenasia South, City Deep protests cause traffic chaos in Joburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.