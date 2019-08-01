Ruan Pienaar to start for Cheetahs against Lions
Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar would be making his debut when he sets foot to field.
CAPE TOWN - Free State Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has made a couple of changes to the team to face Golden Lions in a Currie Cup encounter on Friday.
Marnus van der Merwe would move to the starting line-up, with Abongile Nonkontwana providing cover on the bench.
Tapiwa Mafura would be starting on left-wing and making his Currie Cup debut, replacing William Small-Smith after a late withdrawal due to injury.
Free State Cheetahs:
15 Darron Adonis,
14 Tapiwa Mafura,
13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg,
12 Dries Swanepoel,
11 Rabz Maxwane,
10 Tian Schoeman,
9 Tian Meyer (captain),
8 Henco Venter,
7 Junior Pokomela,
6 Marnus van der Merwe,
5 Walt Steenkamp,
4 Sitno Manjesi,
3 Aranos Coetzee,
2 Joseph Dweba,
1 Ox Nche.
Replacements:
16 Jacques du Toit,
17 Charles Marais,
18 Reinach Venter,
19 JP du Preez,
20 Abongile Nonkontwana,
21 Gerhard Olivier,
22 Ruan Pienaar,
23 Louis Fouche.
