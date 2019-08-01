Ruan Pienaar to start for Cheetahs against Lions

Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar would be making his debut when he sets foot to field.

CAPE TOWN - Free State Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has made a couple of changes to the team to face Golden Lions in a Currie Cup encounter on Friday.

Marnus van der Merwe would move to the starting line-up, with Abongile Nonkontwana providing cover on the bench.



Tapiwa Mafura would be starting on left-wing and making his Currie Cup debut, replacing William Small-Smith after a late withdrawal due to injury.

Free State Cheetahs:

15 Darron Adonis,

14 Tapiwa Mafura,

13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg,

12 Dries Swanepoel,

11 Rabz Maxwane,

10 Tian Schoeman,

9 Tian Meyer (captain),

8 Henco Venter,

7 Junior Pokomela,

6 Marnus van der Merwe,

5 Walt Steenkamp,

4 Sitno Manjesi,

3 Aranos Coetzee,

2 Joseph Dweba,

1 Ox Nche.

Replacements:

16 Jacques du Toit,

17 Charles Marais,

18 Reinach Venter,

19 JP du Preez,

20 Abongile Nonkontwana,

21 Gerhard Olivier,

22 Ruan Pienaar,

23 Louis Fouche.