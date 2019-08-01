Ramaphosa appoints gender equality commission members

The body was established to advance and protect gender equality in the country through research, public education as well as other initiatives.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country marked women's month, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed members of the commission for gender equality (CGE) on Thursday.

The body was established to advance and protect gender equality in the country through research, public education as well as other initiatives.

“The CGE advances, promotes and protects gender equality in South Africa through undertaking research, public education, policy development, legislative initiatives, effective monitoring and litigation.”

Ramaphosa appointed Tamara Eugenia Mathebula as the chairperson.

The president wished the eight new commissioners well in their roles.