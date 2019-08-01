Public hearings on Political Party Funding Act set to start

The hearings come after My Vote Counts won a Constitutional Court application in June last year forcing political parties to publicly disclose their funders.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will on Thursday morning start public hearings related to the Political Party Funding Act.

The process will be held in Cape Town over the next two days.

The hearings come after My Vote Counts won a Constitutional Court application in June last year forcing political parties to publicly disclose their funders.

While the bill had been signed into law by the president, it only comes into effect when the regulations of the bill are finalised.

The regulations will direct how the IEC implements the provisions of the Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Political Party Funding Bill into law earlier this year, paving the way for more transparency when it came to political party funding.

The public hearings will see organisations like the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, My Vote Counts and other civil society groups make submissions.