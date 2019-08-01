Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Post office announced that its Group CEO Mark Barnes has resigned.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said: “Barnes tendered his resignation citing differences on the forward strategy in relation to the structure of the SA Post Office group, in particular, the location of Postbank.”

Nwaila said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.

The stamen added that Lindiwe Kwele, SA Post Office’s Group COO, has been appointed interim CEO until a permanent candidate is found.

“To ensure continuity, Mr Barnes will remain within the SA Post Office fold for a period to aid the transition of the interim Group CEO.”

The Post Office board wished Barnes well: “In his time at the SA Post Office, Mr Barnes has led the stabilisation of the organisation as well as pioneered its positioning as a relevant access point of government services for our communities.”