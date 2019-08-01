Police monitoring Lenasia streets following land grab protest

Land grabbers went on the rampage on Thursday morning, blocking the R558 and K54.

LENASIA SOUTH - Police were monitoring the streets of Lenasia south following unrest in the area.

Land grabbers went on the rampage on Thursday morning, blocking the R558 and K54.

It was unclear what residents were protesting about, but it's alleged they were demanding land and houses.

The R558 and M10 were completely blocked off to traffic on Thursday morning.



Land grabbers also set alight a car during the protest and stoned passing vehicles.

The situation was later calm, and police were stationed at strategic points in and around the area.

The R558 and M10 were later re-opened to traffic.

This was the same area that was affected by protests two weeks ago when residents went on the rampage calling on government to remove shacks here.