Parly committee to look into probe of Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

The Justice Committee said that the National Assembly Speaker's office had asked it to look into a request in this regard.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is to discuss the possibility of probing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The Justice Committee said that the National Assembly Speaker's office had asked it to look into a request in this regard.

Committee chairperson Bulenani Magwanishe said that the committee would discuss the request and map out a way forward. This was likely to happen in early September.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had lodged a complaint against Mkhwebane with Speaker Thandi Modise.

Mkhwebane has had a torrid time of late, suffering several adverse court findings against her.

The president has raised 'grave concerns' over her competence.

Cyril Ramaphosa filed court papers challenging her findings against him.

The Chapter Nine institution investigated a R500,000 donation from controversy-plagued African Global Operations to Ramaphosa's 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

Mkhwebane found that he violated the Constitution and misled Parliament on the donation.