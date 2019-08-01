Palesa Madiba murder suspect to return to court in August
The 21-year-old UJ student went missing in 2013 and her skeletal remains were discovered two years later in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto after police received a tip-off.
JOHANNESBURG - The police have declined to give details about a man arrested for the murder of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Monday, six years after the murder, and he appeared in court on Tuesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwana says the suspect is set to appear in court again on 7 August.
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Palesa Madiba’s remains handed over to her family
