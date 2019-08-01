View all in Latest
Palesa Madiba murder suspect to return to court in August

The 21-year-old UJ student went missing in 2013 and her skeletal remains were discovered two years later in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto after police received a tip-off.

Forensic pathologists on scene where the remains of Palesa Madiba were found in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto in December 2015. Picture: EWN.
Forensic pathologists on scene where the remains of Palesa Madiba were found in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto in December 2015. Picture: EWN.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The police have declined to give details about a man arrested for the murder of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Monday, six years after the murder, and he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Madiba went missing in 2013 and her skeletal remains were discovered two years later in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto in December of 2015, after police received a tip-off.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwana says the suspect is set to appear in court again on 7 August.

[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Palesa Madiba’s remains handed over to her family

Timeline

