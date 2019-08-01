Organised labour: Govt's run out of ideas to revive economy

The country’s organised labour said that the government appeared to have run out of ideas on how to revive the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - The country’s organised labour said that the government appeared to have run out of ideas on how to get the economy on an upturn.

While Cosatu said that everything the government was doing now to try and revive the economy had not worked in the past, the Public Service Association was of the view that politics had distracted leaders from reality.

Labour was part of the jobs summit accord that promised the creation of 275,000 jobs a year, which business now said was unlikely to be achieved.

Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange: "The model of solutions seems to be a problem because everything that they're trying now is something that's been tried before and we saw it wasn't working, including the investment drive, all the foreign direct investment."

The PSA’s deputy general manager Tahir Maepa said political rhetoric, as has been government’s reaction to the economic crisis, harmed the country even more.

"We need to reach the stage where we separate politics from reality. The president continues to give a message of hope without perspective and that's not good for him. We need to start realising that we are in a crisis."

Meanwhile, the SA Federation of Trade Unions has called for extraordinary intervention to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return.