One of Khayelitsha quadruplets receiving medical treatment after sibling dies

Baby Bubele fell ill and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

CAPE TOWN - One of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha quads was receiving medical treatment.

The child's one sibling died on Thursday morning.

Baby Bubele fell ill and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Inga Mafenuka gave birth to two boys and two girls at Tygerberg Hospital last July.

Tragedy's struck the Mafenuka family just weeks after the quadruplets celebrated their first birthday.

Stella Booi, a neighbour of the Mafenuka's, was with relatives at the clinic where one of the children was being treated after she started vomiting.

Booi was alerted by relatives this morning after little Bubele suddenly fell ill.

"I called the other neighbour who had a car so that we could take him to the clinic. When we got to the clinic, they told us he'd passed away."

She said that his three siblings have also been checked by doctors and one of the little girls Bunchwele was being treated after she also started vomiting.

"They're waiting for the Bunchwele's results because she also started vomiting this morning. She's since been given medication."

WATCH: I'm learning as I go along: Bursary for Khayelitsha quads mom