One of Khayelitsha's quadruplets dies

CAPE TOWN - One of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha quadruplets has died.

Neighbour Stella Booi said that the babies' mother and grandmother called her frantically on Thursday morning saying Bubele Mafenuka was ill and needed to get to a hospital urgently.

One of the four babies known as the #KhayelitshaQuads has died. More to follow @ewnupdates @ewnreporter. LI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2019

Booi said that the baby - who along with his three siblings had just turned one - had been suffering from diarhhoea.

The emotional woman said that she rushed to their home and noticed the little boy was struggling to breathe.

She called an ambulance but another neighbour rushed them to a local clinic where Bubele had been declared dead.

Booi said the young mother Inganati Mafenuka was devastated.

The other three babies were being taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

