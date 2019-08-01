One of Khayelitsha's quadruplets dies
Neighbour Stella Booi said the young mother Inganati Mafenuka was devastated.
CAPE TOWN - One of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha quadruplets has died.
Neighbour Stella Booi said that the babies' mother and grandmother called her frantically on Thursday morning saying Bubele Mafenuka was ill and needed to get to a hospital urgently.
One of the four babies known as the #KhayelitshaQuads has died. More to follow @ewnupdates @ewnreporter. LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2019
Booi said that the baby - who along with his three siblings had just turned one - had been suffering from diarhhoea.
The emotional woman said that she rushed to their home and noticed the little boy was struggling to breathe.
She called an ambulance but another neighbour rushed them to a local clinic where Bubele had been declared dead.
Booi said the young mother Inganati Mafenuka was devastated.
The other three babies were being taken to hospital for a medical check-up.
WATCH: I'm learning as I go along: Bursary for Khayelitsha quads mom
Popular in Local
-
High court to rule on Ramaphosa bid to halt PP remedial action vs Gordhan
-
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals
-
Parly committee to look into probe of Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
-
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
-
Sars: Suspensions part of new commissioner’s review process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.