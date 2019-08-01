NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
The National Health Care Professionals Association appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.
CENTURION - The National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) says its sample data shows that black and Indian medical professionals are targeted by medical aid schemes and racially profiled.
The association has appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.
The association told advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and his panel on Wednesday that medical aid schemes used acknowledgements of debt to blackmail mainly black and Indian medical practitioners to force them to forfeit their payments.
Health professionals said their sample data was limited to suspended practitioners only, but they were confident that black and Indian professionals were being targeted
Association lawyer advocate Nqabayethi Buthelezi said 28 fell in the category of black or Indian of the 32, which constituted 80% of the total sample.
Buthelezi said the medical aid schemes went as far as forcing professionals to disclose confidential patient information, and those who refused were victimised.
“You get there to the office and they say to you, ‘If you pay us, we don’t report you to the council’. It was us as NHCPA that went to them and said this can’t be right: that all who sign acknowledgements of debt are not fraudsters. Hence, we ask you in our submission that you find the number of people who are paying. They have claimed millions from practitioners.”
Gumede said schemes knew that most of the claims they queried were erroneous billing, but they made money from calling them fraudsters.
The hearings continue on Thursday.
More in Business
-
Moyo to continue engaging with Old Mutual in fight to retain job
-
President to receive Jobs Summit report
-
Sars: Suspensions part of new commissioner’s review process
-
Maimane: We have a number of proposals for Ramaphosa to help boost economy
-
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
-
Rand steadies as markets await Fed verdict
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.