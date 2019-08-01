NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals

The National Health Care Professionals Association appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.

CENTURION - The National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) says its sample data shows that black and Indian medical professionals are targeted by medical aid schemes and racially profiled.

The association has appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.

The association told advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and his panel on Wednesday that medical aid schemes used acknowledgements of debt to blackmail mainly black and Indian medical practitioners to force them to forfeit their payments.

Health professionals said their sample data was limited to suspended practitioners only, but they were confident that black and Indian professionals were being targeted

Association lawyer advocate Nqabayethi Buthelezi said 28 fell in the category of black or Indian of the 32, which constituted 80% of the total sample.

Buthelezi said the medical aid schemes went as far as forcing professionals to disclose confidential patient information, and those who refused were victimised.

“You get there to the office and they say to you, ‘If you pay us, we don’t report you to the council’. It was us as NHCPA that went to them and said this can’t be right: that all who sign acknowledgements of debt are not fraudsters. Hence, we ask you in our submission that you find the number of people who are paying. They have claimed millions from practitioners.”

Gumede said schemes knew that most of the claims they queried were erroneous billing, but they made money from calling them fraudsters.

The hearings continue on Thursday.