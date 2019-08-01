New era for former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam

Mfuneko Ngam has been the assistant coach for the Warriors and the bowling coach for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the 2018/19 season.

CAPE TOWN - Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam has been appointed new Border Senior Provincial coach for the 2019/2020 season.

Ngam has been the assistant coach for the Warriors and the bowling coach for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the 2018/19 season.

He played three Tests for South Africa between 2000 and 2001 before his career was cut short by an injury, and had previously been heading a successful academy at the University of Fort Hare in Alice, in the Eastern Cape.

He has worked in various coaching capacities since his retirement, including at Cricket South Africa High-Performance Programmes and was the Head Coach for the SA Rural Team for four years.

He started an academy in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, and holds a Level 4 coaching qualification. He was also the Convenor of Selectors for Border Cricket, before taking up the assistant coach position in Port Elizabeth.

“We look forward to welcoming Mfuneko back to our region and we are confident that he will add much value to our young cricketers and impart his thorough knowledge in the lives of our aspiring Border cricketers," said CEO of Border Cricket Thando Booi.

The Border team play their first match of the season in the Africa T20 Cup in September.