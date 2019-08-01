View all in Latest
Dax joins Lidoda Duvha

Arohasina Andrianarimanana, popularly known as Dax, joined the Lidoda Duvha on a season-long loan after spending one season the Glamour Boys.

Picture: @Lidodaduvha/Twitter
Picture: @Lidodaduvha/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Black Leopards have confirmed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Arohasina Andrianarimanana.

Andrianarimanana, popularly known as Dax, joined the Lidoda Duvha on a season-long loan after spending one season with the Glamour Boys.

The Madagascar international joined the Limpopo-based club on a season-long loan from Amakhosi ahead of the 2019/20 season which kicks off this weekend.

