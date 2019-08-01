National First Division bags new sponsor

The NFD would now be known as the GladAfrica Championship after sponsorship was signed during a meeting of the 32 PSL Board of Governors.

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced GladAfrica Group as the new sponsor of the National First Division (NFD).

On Thursday, the PSL and GladAfrica sponsorship agreement would be for five years.

“We are naturally pleased and appreciate GladAfrica’s visionary leadership’s recognition of the strategic fit in anchoring a developmental football property that the National First Division is. GladAfrica is in the built environment business; these are engineers, project managers and environment experts that understand that sound foundations and particular attention to sustainability are indispensable for the future. The National First Division matches and delivers the build and sustainability offering that GladAfrica delivers to our nation,” said PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

The new partnership would benefit member clubs in the second-tier league immensely. The 2019/20 GladAfrica Championship winners would pocket R3 million.

Runner-ups would get R1.5 million while third place would take home R1 million.