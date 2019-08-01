Moyo to continue engaging with Old Mutual in fight to retain job
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo said he would wait for direction from his senior counsel before deciding what to do next in his battle to retain his job.
Moyo wanted to occupy his office again as CEO after the Johannesburg High Court ruled that he be reinstated after he was unlawfully dismissed.
Old Mutual said that Moyo could not be reinstated as it had submitted court papers to appeal the ruling.
Moyo arrived for work on Wednesday even after Old Mutual told him not to, as it intended to appeal the ruling by the High Court in Johannesburg.
His lawyers and the company's representatives were supposed to meet yesterday to discuss the matter.
Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza said they would reach out to Old Mutual.
"We will write to them, we will continue to engage with them. Remember when we felt we were wronged, we never made noise; we went to court to ventilate our rights as we were entitled and the court upheld our claims and we are back here at work and we will continue doing that."
It was unclear when the matter would be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal but Old Mutual said Iain Williamson would remain acting CEO.
It was unclear whether Moyo would report for work on Thursday morning.
