Mothers of gang violence victims march to Parly to highlight plight

Cape Town mothers who’ve lost loved ones through gang violence staged a protest march to highlight their plight.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mothers who’ve lost loved ones through gang violence staged a protest march to highlight their plight.

Members and supporters of the Moms Move for Justice gathered at the Castle in the CBD ahead of their march to Parliament.

The social movement assists and supports parents who suffered the same fate.

Organisation spokesperson Lesley Wyngaard, who also lost her son to gang violence, said they gathered on Thursday to emphasise their suffering.

"We want proper investigations into our cases. We don't want absent investigating officers. Looking at the justice system, we want prosecutors who can fight our case because at this very time my child's case was dismissed because of the work of the SAPS that wasn't done properly."

#JusticeMarch Cape Town mothers who’ve lost loved ones through gang violence have gathered at the Castle of Good Hope to highlight their suffering. KB pic.twitter.com/VqjTAeQmvj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2019

#JusticeMarch The social movement assists and supports parents who’ve suffered the same fate. KB pic.twitter.com/aulYmXqM4k — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2019

Hanover Park mother Naziema Samuels said the interventions by authorities to curb crime did not give them peace of mind.

"Children come from school, some of their parents are at work, and they have to run around when the shots go off in our communities. It's not fair to them to grow up in a community, it's not normal."