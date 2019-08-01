Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire
Almost 1,300 people were left destitute following Sunday night's blaze that swept through an entire section of the township.
MASIPHUMELELE - Most of the shacks destroyed in a recent fire in Masiphumelele have been rebuilt.
Almost 1,300 people were left destitute following Sunday night's blaze that swept through an entire section of the township.
Organisations like Gift of the Givers and Sassa have been helping the City of Cape Town with relief efforts.
Despite this week's cold front which brought strong winds, cold temperatures and heavy downpours, residents of Masiphumelele have pushed through to rebuild most of the structures destroyed in the fire.
People were feverishly knocking in nails, putting up sheets of corrugated iron and making sure their structures were secure.
Community leader Maswazi Nkosi's structure was among those completed and he said: “It was Tuesday when we received the material and we continue to receive the material. People have been continued building their shacks even at night until today and we’re still busy.”
Nkosi said many residents have opted to stay with friends or neighbours in the area instead of the emergency shelters in a community hall and a church because it was warmer.
He added the family of the man who died in the fire, Tembinkosi Sikiti, was still waiting for his body so they could take it to the Eastern Cape for burial.
We spoke to Maswazi Nkosi on Monday in the aftermath of the fire (left pic). There was nothing left of his shack, now the main body of his structure is complete (right pic). MM pic.twitter.com/SlEIvWFgBx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2019
