Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire

Almost 1,300 people were left destitute following Sunday night's blaze that swept through an entire section of the township.

Masiphumelele resident Eugenia Siwela (R) said she couldn't wait for her place to be completed even though she needed furniture as hers was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Masiphumelele resident Eugenia Siwela (R) said she couldn't wait for her place to be completed even though she needed furniture as hers was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
22 minutes ago

MASIPHUMELELE - Most of the shacks destroyed in a recent fire in Masiphumelele have been rebuilt.

Almost 1,300 people were left destitute following Sunday night's blaze that swept through an entire section of the township.

Organisations like Gift of the Givers and Sassa have been helping the City of Cape Town with relief efforts.

Despite this week's cold front which brought strong winds, cold temperatures and heavy downpours, residents of Masiphumelele have pushed through to rebuild most of the structures destroyed in the fire.

People were feverishly knocking in nails, putting up sheets of corrugated iron and making sure their structures were secure.

Community leader Maswazi Nkosi's structure was among those completed and he said: “It was Tuesday when we received the material and we continue to receive the material. People have been continued building their shacks even at night until today and we’re still busy.”

Nkosi said many residents have opted to stay with friends or neighbours in the area instead of the emergency shelters in a community hall and a church because it was warmer.

He added the family of the man who died in the fire, Tembinkosi Sikiti, was still waiting for his body so they could take it to the Eastern Cape for burial.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA