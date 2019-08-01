Missing Laingville boy (4) found dead in dam

He'd last been seen playing outside his house in Laingville on Tuesday morning. His parents reported him missing at the police station that night.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a four-year-old boy whose body was found in a dam near St Helena Bay.

The discovery was made by officers during a search for Kungawa Mazembe on Wednesday.

He'd last been seen playing outside his house in Laingville on Tuesday morning. His parents reported him missing at the police station that night.

The police's George Mjiwu: "We can confirm that an inquest docket has been opened for investigation after the body of a four-year-old missing child was found in a dam at Laingville."