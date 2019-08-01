Lenasia South, City Deep protests cause traffic chaos in Joburg

Areas including Lenasia South, the Johannesburg CBD and City Deep were affected.

JOHANNESBURG - A few protests were underway in several parts of the Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

There were reports that police in the CBD were confiscating items from hawkers operating illegally and are being met by retaliation from vendors.

JMPD spokesperson Wynne Minaar said the reasons behind other demonstrations were still unclear.

“There were protests since late yesterday and a car was torched this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the R558 and K43 and use Golden Highway as an alternative route.”