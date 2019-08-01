Lenasia South, City Deep protests cause traffic chaos in Joburg

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Lenasia South, City Deep protests cause traffic chaos in Joburg

Areas including Lenasia South, the Johannesburg CBD and City Deep were affected.

There is protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
There is protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A few protests were underway in several parts of the Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Areas including Lenasia South, the Johannesburg CBD and City Deep were affected.

There were reports that police in the CBD were confiscating items from hawkers operating illegally and are being met by retaliation from vendors.

JMPD spokesperson Wynne Minaar said the reasons behind other demonstrations were still unclear.

“There were protests since late yesterday and a car was torched this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the R558 and K43 and use Golden Highway as an alternative route.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA