Latest Semenya ruling doesn't affect appeal, says lawyer

Caster Semenya was appealing the IAAF's new regulations which force athletes with differences of sexual development to reduce their testosterone levels by taking medication.

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott said that the ruling against Semenya was unusual but was only procedural.

A Swiss court had temporarily suspended the controversial new policy in June, but on Tuesday, a Swiss judge overruled the suspension, effectively reinstating the IAAF's policy for now.

Nott said the ruling did not affect Caster's appeal against the regulation.

"The suspension of the Court of Arbitration for Sport award by the Swiss supreme court is very rare in practise. The judge's procedural action, which it is, it is a procedural decision has no impact on Caster's appeal."