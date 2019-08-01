Latest Semenya ruling doesn't affect appeal, says lawyer
Caster Semenya was appealing the IAAF's new regulations which force athletes with differences of sexual development to reduce their testosterone levels by taking medication.
JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott said that the ruling against Semenya was unusual but was only procedural.
Semenya was appealing the IAAF's new regulations which force athletes with differences of sexual development to reduce their testosterone levels by taking medication.
A Swiss court had temporarily suspended the controversial new policy in June, but on Tuesday, a Swiss judge overruled the suspension, effectively reinstating the IAAF's policy for now.
Nott said the ruling did not affect Caster's appeal against the regulation.
"The suspension of the Court of Arbitration for Sport award by the Swiss supreme court is very rare in practise. The judge's procedural action, which it is, it is a procedural decision has no impact on Caster's appeal."
Popular in Sport
-
Wilson, Pedro hit memorable friendly strikes as Liverpool, Chelsea win
-
Banyana thrash Comoros 17-0
-
Benzema hat-trick helps lift gloom at Real Madrid
-
Sundowns title favourites amid uncertainty over coach Mosimane
-
Brilliant Khuzwayo forced to retire due to injury
-
CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champions League final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.