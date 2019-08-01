KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the bill, which was in excess of R130 billion, prioritised among others provision of a better education and improving healthcare facilities.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial Appropriation Bill for the 2019-2020 financial year has been approved despite opposition from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the bill, which was in excess of R130 billion, prioritised among others provision for a better education and improving healthcare facilities.

In celebrating the adoption of the bill, Zikalala took a swipe at the DA for opposing some of its sections, calling the party anti-poor.

Zikalala accused the DA of having double standards and showing a disinterest of development in the province.

This came after the party opposed sections of the Appropriation Bill on health, education and infrastructure development.

"The DA opposed R2.5 billion allocated for infrastructure development, which includes the removal of asbestos in 455 schools."

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that Zikalala was misleading the public.

"You can't only be allocating R2.5 billion on just schools. If education is a key priority for our government that means that more money must go towards infrastructure."

Mncwango also took a swipe at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), saying the party was not fulfilling its responsibility as the opposition because it was supporting all budget proposals by the ANC.