Joint ventures: KZN govt eyes slice of cannabis sector
KZN MEC for Economic Development Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the legalisation of cannabis to be grown for medicinal and recreational use had opened opportunities which the province needed to exploit.
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said that as part of an effort to grow the local economy, it would support entrepreneurs within the cannabis industry.
KZN MEC for Economic Development Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the legalisation of cannabis to be grown for medicinal and recreational use had opened opportunities which the province needed to exploit.
Dube-Ncube said the province was already in talks with global investors who were interested in assisting the province develop the sector.
With many traditional agricultural sectors shedding jobs, she said the farming of cannabis would result in an unprecedented number of jobs.
“If you look at how the sugar industry is shedding jobs and you look at the jobs that will be created by the cannabis industry, that will be five times more than the sugar industry.”
Dube-Ncube said that in developing the cannabis economy, the province would ensure the regulation and licensing of cultivators and extractors.
She said there were many value-added products that could be produced from cannabis and government would make sure that local people benefited from this emerging sector.
More in Business
-
Absa PMI expands for first time in 7 months
-
Organised labour: Govt's run out of ideas to revive economy
-
We must accept SA economy in serious crisis - Black Business Council
-
Solidarity threatens court action if SOEs don't act against corrupt execs
-
Woolworths sees profit down as much as 5% in 2019
-
Rand slides after US Fed dashes expectations of deeper rate cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.