Joint ventures: KZN govt eyes slice of cannabis sector

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said that as part of an effort to grow the local economy, it would support entrepreneurs within the cannabis industry.

KZN MEC for Economic Development Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the legalisation of cannabis to be grown for medicinal and recreational use had opened opportunities which the province needed to exploit.

Dube-Ncube said the province was already in talks with global investors who were interested in assisting the province develop the sector.

With many traditional agricultural sectors shedding jobs, she said the farming of cannabis would result in an unprecedented number of jobs.

“If you look at how the sugar industry is shedding jobs and you look at the jobs that will be created by the cannabis industry, that will be five times more than the sugar industry.”

Dube-Ncube said that in developing the cannabis economy, the province would ensure the regulation and licensing of cultivators and extractors.

She said there were many value-added products that could be produced from cannabis and government would make sure that local people benefited from this emerging sector.