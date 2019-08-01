Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals
Two suspects of the three suspects linked to the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects of the three suspects linked to the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
Businessman Ivan Ivanov (43) had been hiking on Chapman's Peak over the weekend when he was ambushed by three robbers.
Ivanov had his backpack stolen and was stabbed to death.
Several hours after Ivan Ivanov was murdered, the first alleged attacker was caught and arrested.
Sinaye Mposelwa was found in possession of the victim's possessions - he appeared in court earlier this week and is expected to apply for bail on 21 August.
His two alleged accomplices were caught on Wednesday. The first arrest was made in the early hours of the morning.
Hout Bay community policing forum chairperson Anthony Chemaly said that within hours of that arrest, the third and final suspect was tracked down in Imizamo Yethu.
"The detectives, security service providers, the station commander were all physically on the ground for the day, receiving information, tip-offs. They were chasing the suspect from pillar to post, and he was eventually tracked down and caught."
Chemaly said that officers had been working around the clock to catch the suspects who were apparently known in the community as criminals.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
6 years later, man arrested for Palesa Madiba’s murder
-
Sars: Suspensions part of new commissioner’s review process
-
President to receive Jobs Summit report
-
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
-
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.