Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects of the three suspects linked to the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Businessman Ivan Ivanov (43) had been hiking on Chapman's Peak over the weekend when he was ambushed by three robbers.

Ivanov had his backpack stolen and was stabbed to death.

Several hours after Ivan Ivanov was murdered, the first alleged attacker was caught and arrested.

Sinaye Mposelwa was found in possession of the victim's possessions - he appeared in court earlier this week and is expected to apply for bail on 21 August.

His two alleged accomplices were caught on Wednesday. The first arrest was made in the early hours of the morning.

Hout Bay community policing forum chairperson Anthony Chemaly said that within hours of that arrest, the third and final suspect was tracked down in Imizamo Yethu.

"The detectives, security service providers, the station commander were all physically on the ground for the day, receiving information, tip-offs. They were chasing the suspect from pillar to post, and he was eventually tracked down and caught."

Chemaly said that officers had been working around the clock to catch the suspects who were apparently known in the community as criminals.