High court to hear Ramaphosa bid to halt PP remedial action vs Gordhan

Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Minister Pravin Gordhan unlawfully and improperly authorised former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement, but did not include deadlines in it for the president to implement the remedial action.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria will today hear another application against the Public Protector - this time President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to have remedial action temporarily suspended.

Early this week, the same court granted Gordhan an interdict against the enforcement of the remedial action in the Public Protector’s report on the Sars investigations unit.

When Mkhwebane submitted her report, she did not include deadlines in it for Ramaphosa to implement the remedial action.

It was only after Ramaphosa told her that he would await the outcome of a review application brought by Gordhan that Mkhwebane instructed the president in correspondence to discipline the minister.

Mkhwebane’s urgency to have Gordhan disciplined will probably be questioned - as it was in the judgment handed down earlier this week.

The advocate has accused the president of favouring the minister over her because they are politically aligned.

Ramaphosa has argued that it would be prudent to await the outcome of the review application before implementing its remedial action.

The High Court endorsed this approach in the judgment handed down just days ago.

