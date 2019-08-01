Durban’s Aerotropolis making progress: Economic Development MEC

Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the area would become a trade hub, offering modern residential areas and recreational facilities.

DURBAN - Construction of the Durban Aerotropolis, a smart city spearheaded by the Kwazulu-Natal government, appeared to be making progress.

Speaking at a business gathering in Durban on Thursday, Dube-Ncube said trillions of rands in investment were expected and thousands of jobs should be created.

With the country desperate for investment into its economy, Dube-Ncube said she was on a mission to mobilise funding which would assist in transforming the largely rural province into a modern society.

She said the city would host an international investment conference themed Aerotropolis in an effort to woo more investors to the hub.

“The conference will also provide a platform to market projects in the province such as the Durban Point Waterfront development, the Dube Trade Port, the special economic zones and provincial economic hubs.

Dube-Ncube said the Aerotropolis would comprise of 32,000 hectares, 42 million square metres of development and was expected to house 1.5 million residents.