DA mayor in Matzikama Municipality ousted in no-confidence motion

The council passed ANC no-confidence motion against Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Johan van der Hoven and Speaker Kallie Louw.

Democratic Alliance (DA) logo. Picture: Democratic Alliance Gauteng Facebook page.
Democratic Alliance (DA) logo. Picture: Democratic Alliance Gauteng Facebook page.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has taken over the governance of the Matzikama Municipality along the West Coast.

The council passed ANC no-confidence motion against Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Johan van der Hoven and Speaker Kallie Louw.

David Jenner of the local United Democratic Party was appointed mayor, while the ANC’s Mathilda Bains and Hennie Nel were appointed deputy mayor and Speaker.

The ANC’s local government spokesperson Danville Smith said: “The motion was then successfully supported by the majority of members in the meeting. What brought us together is that the services of the municipality in that area were being rendered to a selected few.”

