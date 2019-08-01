DA mayor in Matzikama Municipality ousted in no-confidence motion
The council passed ANC no-confidence motion against Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Johan van der Hoven and Speaker Kallie Louw.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has taken over the governance of the Matzikama Municipality along the West Coast.
The council passed ANC no-confidence motion against Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Johan van der Hoven and Speaker Kallie Louw.
David Jenner of the local United Democratic Party was appointed mayor, while the ANC’s Mathilda Bains and Hennie Nel were appointed deputy mayor and Speaker.
The ANC’s local government spokesperson Danville Smith said: “The motion was then successfully supported by the majority of members in the meeting. What brought us together is that the services of the municipality in that area were being rendered to a selected few.”
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa's inaction against Gordhan doesn't mean he won't act, court told
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa court challenge of PP remedial action vs Gordhan
-
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill
-
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
IEC told to lower political funding declaration to R50k
-
Parly committee to look into probe of Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.