Ramaphosa must not act against Gordhan just yet - lawyer

Lawyer for Pravin Gordhan, Michelle le Roux, argued that if the court compelled Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against her client and the review succeeded, the president would have acted for nothing.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan addressed a Progressive Professionals Forum in Vredenburg in the Western Cape on 08 April 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan addressed a Progressive Professionals Forum in Vredenburg in the Western Cape on 08 April 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
48 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Lawyers for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan requested the High Court in Pretoria to consider the prospect of Gordhan's review being a success, therefore arguing that President Cyril Ramaphosa not take action against him yet.

The case between Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane related to a pension payout to former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay when he took early retirement.

WATCH: High Court suspends Public Protector's report against Gordhan

Mkhwebane found that Gordhan had improperly and unlawfully approved Pillay's retirement and recommended that the president take action against the minister.

Lawyer for Gordhan, Michelle le Roux, argued that if the court compelled Ramaphosa to take action against her client and the review succeeded, the president would have acted for nothing.

She asked why Ramaphosa should act against Gordhan if there was a chance that his actions may be unlawful, irrational and unnecessary.

Le Roux said the president couldn’t act fairly until he understood the nature and gravity of the matter.

Timeline

Popular in Local

