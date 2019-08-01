CT police hunting Green Point jewellery store robbers
Staff at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village's Uwe Koetter Jewellers were left traumatised on Wednesday after thieves entered the premises and threatened an employee.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police detectives are on the hunt for four men who robbed a Green Point jewellery store.
The men - one armed with a gun and three others with hammers - took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables and escaped in a white Ford Fiesta.
No shooting or injuries were reported.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Cape Town Central police are investigating a case of business robbery subsequent to an incident that occurred just after 10am at a shopping centre in Somerset Road. Police detectives are following up on leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book."
Cape Quarter's centre management and the store's owner were unavailable for comment.
