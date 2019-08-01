View all in Latest
CT police hunting Green Point jewellery store robbers

Staff at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village's Uwe Koetter Jewellers were left traumatised on Wednesday after thieves entered the premises and threatened an employee.

The scene of a robbery at a jewellery store at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Green Point on 31 July 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
The scene of a robbery at a jewellery store at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Green Point on 31 July 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police detectives are on the hunt for four men who robbed a Green Point jewellery store.

Staff at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village's Uwe Koetter Jewellers were left traumatised on Wednesday after thieves entered the premises and threatened an employee.

The men - one armed with a gun and three others with hammers - took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables and escaped in a white Ford Fiesta.

No shooting or injuries were reported.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Cape Town Central police are investigating a case of business robbery subsequent to an incident that occurred just after 10am at a shopping centre in Somerset Road. Police detectives are following up on leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book."

Cape Quarter's centre management and the store's owner were unavailable for comment.

