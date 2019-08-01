CT mothers who lost loved ones to gang violence march to Parly

The group called Moms Move for Justice helped and supported parents who were directly affected by gangsterism.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mothers who've lost loved ones to gang violence staged a protest march to Parliament on Thursday.

The group called Moms Move for Justice helped and supported parents who were directly affected by gangsterism.

Spokesperson Lesley Wyngaard’s son was murdered.

She said: “We want proper investigations. We don’t want absent investigating officers. We’re looking at the justice system; we need prosecutors who can fight our cases. My child’s case was dismissed because of SAPS work that wasn’t done properly."

Hanover Park mother Naziema Samuels said interventions to curb crime did not give them peace of mind.

“Children come from school and their parents are at work but they have to run around when they hear the gunshots in our communities. It’s not fair for them to grow up like this, it’s not normal.”