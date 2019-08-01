Court rules rules Timothy Omotoso charges ‘not vague’

The defence wanted the court to compel the State to provide more information on the charges, arguing they were vague.

CAPE TOWN - The Port Elizabeth High Court has dismissed an application by the defence for sex trafficking accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

The defence wanted the court to compel the State to provide more information on the charges, arguing they were vague.

The televangelist and two women faced a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

The defence had argued the current charge sheet was vague, but the State had a different view.

On Wednesday, Judge Irma Schoeman ruled the particulars were sufficient to prepare a defence.

She added prosecutors couldn’t provide details not known to them.

The application was therefore dismissed.

Defence Advocate Peter Daubermann has asked for the matter to be postponed until Friday, saying he needed time to consider possible objections and his next step.