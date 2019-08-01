Cape Town Marathon announces best-ever line-up for 2019

The marathon marked 50 days until the weekend festival of running kicks off, with the 42.2km main event taking place on Sunday 15 September 2019.

CAPE TTOWN - This year’s only African IAAF Gold Label-status city marathon was taking a no-holds-barred approach to whom it secured for the elite marathon runners field.

The marathon marked 50 days until the weekend festival of running kicks off, with the 42.2km main event taking place on Sunday 15 September 2019.

No fewer than 17 IAAF Gold Label elite athletes would be taking part in a field dominated by Ethiopians and Kenyans. South Africa’s elite contingent featured two Olympians and a course record-breaker.

“Unquestionably, we’re striving for excellence in this year’s event. There are over 30 Gold Label-status marathons around the world, and international demand for elite athletes to take part in these has never been higher, so we’ve worked hard at securing the elite field we have, but it’s also an indication of how well-known and popular the marathon has become in international circles," says Elana van Zyl-Meyer, ambassador of the Cape Town Marathon.

“Our elite ladies’ field is particularly strong as far as both Gold Label and South African athletes are concerned – we’re looking at personal bests of 2:24 and 2:26 and two-time Olympians added to the mix, so I think we’re in for some pleasant surprises.”

Kenya’s Celestine Chepchirchir, with a personal best of 2:24:48, would headline the ladies’ category, while Ethiopia’s Abeda-Tekulu Gebremeskel, who was second on the personal-best roster after placing second at the Sevilla Marathon in January, would run her debut Cape Town Marathon this year.

In the men’s line-up, Kenya’s Kipkemoi Kipsang, who came fourth in last year’s event, would return this year alongside his countryman and famed 2013 Paris Marathon winner Peter Kimeli Some, with an outstanding personal best of 2:05:38.