Calls for review of certain provisions of Political Party Funding Act
While some parties and organisations support the draft regulations making party funding more transparent, others have raised technical concerns.
CAPE TOWN - Political parties and trade unions have made submissions on draft regulations of the Political Party Funding Act with some calling for certain provisions to be reviewed.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been holding public hearings in Cape Town on Thursday, which would inform how the provisions of the act would be implemented.
Civil society organisations have also made submissions.
One such concern was from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which was opposed to having to a regulation calling for bank statements for every donation made to a party.
DA MP James Selfe said: “So you give R20 to the DA, you have to deposit it separately and then attach a bank statement to this disclosure.”
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it supported the draft regulations as these would deal with the issue of buying influence and state capture.
Cosatu’s Mathew Parks said: “I think politically we support the act and the regulations, we think in light of state capture, it’s a well-received intervention by Parliament to try and start cleaning up the looting.”
The hearings would continue on Friday.
