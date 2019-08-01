Acting Tshwane mayor: Law & order must be maintained
The capital has been on lockdown for four days now - with municipal workers affiliated to union Samwu blocking entrances to the CBD with buses and trucks.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane's acting mayor Able Tau says considering the pay disparities for municipal workers in the capital, it’s understandable that employees would be unhappy, but law and order must be maintained.
They are demanding an 18% salary increase.
The union has been in talks with the city all week - but no resolutions have been reached.
Tau says workers need to understand the differences in each of their contracts.
“I do think that the workers were given half the truth because this is not a matter that happens now in June. This matter days back to 2016 somewhere and part of it is because of the recategorisation as well as the rationalisation of the municipality, where you would have had section 66 managers and it got bloated.”
