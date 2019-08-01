14 armed robberies in CT CBD in last 10 days - GP/OK CID

In the latest incident in Green Point on Wednesday, robbers stormed Uwe Koetter Jewellers at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village.

CAPE TOWN - The Green Point & Oranje-Kloof City Improvement District said there had been 14 armed robberies in the CBD over the past 10 days.

Police were on the hunt for four suspects who made off with valuables.

The improvement district's Marc Truss: "It appears that the guys parked at the back of the shopping centre and then proceeded in. One guy went up ahead, came to the door, the security guard opened up, he walked in and produced a firearm. From there on, that's where the story gets out of hand."

Truss said that the suspects used a similar modus operandi seen in a robbery at the Mount Nelson Hotel last month.

"The doors were automated. They closed and he forced them [the security] to keep them open. Two guys then followed up thereafter, armed with hammers. They went in and smashed the display cabinet near the entrance."