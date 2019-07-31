Zim cops run out of traffic fine books
Motorists in Harare told the state-run 'Herald' on Wednesday that police at roadblocks didn't have books to issue the admission of guilt fines.
HARARE - Zimbabwean police have run out of books to issue traffic fines.
It was the latest in a long line of shortages which has seen Zimbabweans going without bread, electricity and passports.
Motorists in Harare told the state-run Herald on Wednesday that police at roadblocks didn't have books to issue the admission of guilt fines.
Most police stations also reportedly ran out.
That meant frustrated motorists were referred from one station to another in search of one with a full book of tickets.
Zimbabwe’s economic crisis was being felt within a number of government departments, causing much anguish to locals.
Earlier in July, the passport office said it didn’t have ink or paper to print new travel documents, and the central vehicle registry said it couldn’t afford to import new number plates.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe central bank holds first public T-bill auction in 7 years
-
A year after Mnangagwa's election, old woes haunt Zimbabwe
-
How Sisi's Egypt hands out justice
-
Islamic State says killed or wounded more than 40 Nigerian soldiers - Amaq
-
Corruption trial of Sudan's Bashir to begin 17 August: lawyer
-
Going green: Ethiopia's bid to plant four billion trees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.