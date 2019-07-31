View all in Latest
Go

Zim cops run out of traffic fine books

Motorists in Harare told the state-run 'Herald' on Wednesday that police at roadblocks didn't have books to issue the admission of guilt fines.

FILE: A man controls the traffic as a haulage truck removes the bus wreckage on 8 November 2018 along the Harare-Mutare highway near Rusape, where a fatal collision between two buses killed 47 people the day before. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwean police have run out of books to issue traffic fines.

It was the latest in a long line of shortages which has seen Zimbabweans going without bread, electricity and passports.

Motorists in Harare told the state-run Herald on Wednesday that police at roadblocks didn't have books to issue the admission of guilt fines.

Most police stations also reportedly ran out.

That meant frustrated motorists were referred from one station to another in search of one with a full book of tickets.

Zimbabwe’s economic crisis was being felt within a number of government departments, causing much anguish to locals.

Earlier in July, the passport office said it didn’t have ink or paper to print new travel documents, and the central vehicle registry said it couldn’t afford to import new number plates.

