Western Cape a step closer to appointment of Children's Commissioner

The provincial Parliament has tabled the appointment of the Children's Commissioner. It was a move aimed at curbing violence against minors.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is a step closer to appointing a Children's Commissioner.

The provincial Parliament has tabled the appointment of the Children's Commissioner. It was a move aimed at curbing violence against minors.

Legislature member Gillion Bosman said that following a referral to oversee the legislative requirements to appoint a Children's Commissioner, he was happy with the progress made in setting up the post.

He said that violence was becoming a norm in society which children are being forced to accept.

Bosman said that the Standing Committee on Social Development on Tuesday met with a number of NGOs.

"I look forward to a vigorous process in appointing a Children's Commissioner. This commissioner will be entrusted with role to monitor, research, investigate, lobby and advise on the best interests of children."

Bosman added that research showed on average there were four child homicide cases per week between 2013 and 2018 in the Western Cape. Most of the victims were boys between the ages of 13 and 18.