Western Cape a step closer to appointment of Children's Commissioner
The provincial Parliament has tabled the appointment of the Children's Commissioner. It was a move aimed at curbing violence against minors.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is a step closer to appointing a Children's Commissioner.
The provincial Parliament has tabled the appointment of the Children's Commissioner. It was a move aimed at curbing violence against minors.
Legislature member Gillion Bosman said that following a referral to oversee the legislative requirements to appoint a Children's Commissioner, he was happy with the progress made in setting up the post.
He said that violence was becoming a norm in society which children are being forced to accept.
Bosman said that the Standing Committee on Social Development on Tuesday met with a number of NGOs.
"I look forward to a vigorous process in appointing a Children's Commissioner. This commissioner will be entrusted with role to monitor, research, investigate, lobby and advise on the best interests of children."
Bosman added that research showed on average there were four child homicide cases per week between 2013 and 2018 in the Western Cape. Most of the victims were boys between the ages of 13 and 18.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: Gupta payment claim part of smear campaign
-
Peter Moyo returns to work despite Old Mutual warning not to
-
Robbers hit Cape Quarter jewellery store
-
ANC admits factional fighting negatively affecting SA economy, society
-
Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted
-
In townships, 'unseen' businesses catch a big bank's eye
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.