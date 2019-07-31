View all in Latest
WC govt urged to invest in sectors that create jobs

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday revealed that the Western Cape was the only province whose official unemployment rate has decreased year-on-year.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on 18 July 2019. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape legislature's committee on economic development wants the provincial government to invest more in industries that create jobs.

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday revealed that the Western Cape was the only province whose official unemployment rate has decreased year-on-year.

Committee chairperson Deidre Baartman said the economy needed a complete overhaul.

The committee said it was concerned that the unemployment rate remained high.

The province recorded a drop from 20,7% in the second quarter of 2018 to 20,4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Committee chairperson Deidre Baartman wanted a meeting with Western Cape Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism MEC David Maynier.

Baartman wanted to know how the Western Cape Government would help to improve job creation and enable economic growth in the province.

She's called for the trimming down of a bloated national government and the tackling of poorly managed state-owned companies.

