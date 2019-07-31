WC govt urged to invest in sectors that create jobs

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday revealed that the Western Cape was the only province whose official unemployment rate has decreased year-on-year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape legislature's committee on economic development wants the provincial government to invest more in industries that create jobs.

Committee chairperson Deidre Baartman said the economy needed a complete overhaul.

The committee said it was concerned that the unemployment rate remained high.

The province recorded a drop from 20,7% in the second quarter of 2018 to 20,4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Committee chairperson Deidre Baartman wanted a meeting with Western Cape Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism MEC David Maynier.

Baartman wanted to know how the Western Cape Government would help to improve job creation and enable economic growth in the province.

She's called for the trimming down of a bloated national government and the tackling of poorly managed state-owned companies.