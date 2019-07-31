Timothy Omotoso trial: Defence argues charge sheet too ‘vague’
CAPE TOWN - The defence for rape-accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso argued the charge sheet was too vague on detail.
Omotoso and two co-accused were back in the dock at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Their trial had to start from scratch after the previous judge presiding over the matter recused himself. They face a string of charges including human trafficking and rape.
Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann said the application he had brought was not a delay tactic. He said that he simply wanted more information about the charges he argued.
Daubermann argued the charges had not been formulated with care, saying his clients had the right to be supplied with sufficient information.
He told the court the current charge sheet didn’t contain specifics like times, dates, and locations where the alleged offences were committed.
Daubermann argued that as the charges stood, it was “impossible for the accused to raise an alibi”.
