Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery

Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Police vehicles outside the Cape Quarter shopping centre in Green Point, Cape Town where a jewellery store was robbed on 31 July 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Staff at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village were left shaken following an armed robbery at a jewellery store.

Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Melarn Raynard, who works at a carpet shop in the centre, said that she hid when she heard what sounded like gunshots.

It was however unclear at this stage whether it was in fact gunshots or the sound of a sledgehammer banging against the store's glass doors.

The thieves reportedly sped off in a getaway car parked near the entrance closest to the jewellery store.

Raynard said she thought her life was in danger: "People are completely stressed out and very emotional. We did hear a bit of chaos but I think, for me, I just wanted to protect myself and went down onto the florr and into the other shop and hid behind the desk. They need to jack up security."

A staff member at the shop next door was too traumatised to speak after a gunman pointed his weapon at her when she passed the store.

