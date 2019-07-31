Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery
Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.
CAPE TOWN - Staff at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village were left shaken following an armed robbery at a jewellery store.
Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.
Melarn Raynard, who works at a carpet shop in the centre, said that she hid when she heard what sounded like gunshots.
A police investigation is underway. LP #CapeQuarterRobbery pic.twitter.com/DQ6YPjDOEw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2019
It was however unclear at this stage whether it was in fact gunshots or the sound of a sledgehammer banging against the store's glass doors.
The thieves reportedly sped off in a getaway car parked near the entrance closest to the jewellery store.
Raynard said she thought her life was in danger: "People are completely stressed out and very emotional. We did hear a bit of chaos but I think, for me, I just wanted to protect myself and went down onto the florr and into the other shop and hid behind the desk. They need to jack up security."
A staff member at the shop next door was too traumatised to speak after a gunman pointed his weapon at her when she passed the store.
