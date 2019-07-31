Second suspect arrested for murder of Ukraine hiker in Hout Bay
Ukrainian Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death last Saturday while hiking in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Hout Bay police detectives have secured a second arrest following the murder of a Ukrainian tourist.
Ivan Ivanov (43) was stabbed to death while hiking on Chapman's Peak on Saturday.
This follows the first arrest which was made on the day of the incident when a suspect was caught in possession of items which belonged to the deceased.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Following the death of a 43-year-old hiker who was stabbed to death while hiking on Chapman's Peak over the weekend, detectives have been hard at work following up on leads. In the early hours this morning, they apprehended a 24-year-old suspect at Hout Bay harbour."
The suspect is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Popular in Local
-
ANC admits factional fighting negatively affecting SA economy, society
-
Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted
-
Buses used to block Pretoria roads during strike recovered, says City of Tshwane
-
Old Mutual to appeal Moyo reinstatement, EFF calls for Manuel exit as chair
-
Mkhwebane: Gupta payment claim part of smear campaign
-
Mkhwebane denies Gupta links, calls OCCRP report malicious
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.