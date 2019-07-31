Second suspect arrested for murder of Ukraine hiker in Hout Bay

Ukrainian Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death last Saturday while hiking in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Hout Bay police detectives have secured a second arrest following the murder of a Ukrainian tourist.

Ivan Ivanov (43) was stabbed to death while hiking on Chapman's Peak on Saturday.

This follows the first arrest which was made on the day of the incident when a suspect was caught in possession of items which belonged to the deceased.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Following the death of a 43-year-old hiker who was stabbed to death while hiking on Chapman's Peak over the weekend, detectives have been hard at work following up on leads. In the early hours this morning, they apprehended a 24-year-old suspect at Hout Bay harbour."

The suspect is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.