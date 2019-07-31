Seal, loggerhead turtle rescued from fishing nets in CT

Both animals were found trapped in the same fishing net that washed up on the beach earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A seal and a loggerhead turtle were found trapped in fishing nets by residents walking along a beach in Kommetjie.

Both animals were found trapped in the same fishing net that washed up on the beach earlier on Wednesday.

South African Whale Disentanglement Network's cutting gear was used by rescuers to free the animals.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon said: “Once freed, the seal returned to the sea unharmed and the loggerhead turtle was transported to the Two Oceans Aquarium and is receiving care and rehabilitation by the staff. They are confident the turtle will be returned to the ocean soon.”