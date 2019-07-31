Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

JOHANNESBURG - Three senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) executives were suspended on Wednesday, pending their disciplinary action on allegations of misconduct.

The chief officer of governance Hlengani Mathebula, chief officer of human capital Teboho Mokoena and Luther Lebelo, the group executive of employee relations, were placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, Sars confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.